Big Money: This tech firm pays the highest salary on the list to its largest group of employees ($192,284 for senior software engineers). Other highlights: “attentive” bosses and a fun HQ.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Redwood City, Calif.
Employees
1,680
Job openings (as of February 2019)
800
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$506
Year founded
2005
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
11
Website
