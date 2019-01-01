HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

93

Box

Big Money: This tech firm pays the highest salary on the list to its largest group of employees ($192,284 for senior software engineers). Other highlights: “attentive” bosses and a fun HQ.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Redwood City, Calif.

Employees

1,680

Job openings (as of February 2019)

800

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$506

Year founded

2005

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

11

Website

http://www.box.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sr. Software Engineer
Avg. base pay (salaried)$192,284
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-
# of job applicants67,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening84
# New graduates hired40

News about Box

Goldman Sachs Just Put $75 Million into This Cloud Startup

The banking giant is investing in a competitor to Dropbox and Box.

Read More →
Box CEO Aaron Levie: Why Big Companies Need Small Teams

Aaron Levie tells Fortune's Adam Lashinsky how growing startups should balance the impact of large scale and the agility of tight teams.

Read More →
Why Google Is Emphasizing Partners To Help Grow Its Cloud

Google needs companies like Box to help grow its cloud computing business.

Read More →
One Job AI Won't Replace? Chief Ethics Officer

The robots need a moral compass.

Read More →
Dropbox Booms on First Day of Trading

Shares up over 40%.

Read More →
