The Boston Consulting Group

The white-shoe consulting firm strives to support junior associates, from grad school test prep and essay feedback to average tuition reimbursement of $17,386 per year, the highest on the list. “There is a lot of opportunity and empowerment to explore individual interests and passions,” says one employee. “Everyone can be an entrepreneur,” adds another.
Rank last year
4
Years on list
14
HQ location
Boston
Employees
16,000
Job openings (as of February 2019)
-
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$6,300
Year founded
2002
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
26
Website