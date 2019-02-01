HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Boston Consulting Group

10

The Boston Consulting Group

The white-shoe consulting firm strives to support junior associates, from grad school test prep and essay feedback to average tuition reimbursement of $17,386 per year, the highest on the list. “There is a lot of opportunity and empowerment to explore individual interests and passions,” says one employee. “Everyone can be an entrepreneur,” adds another.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

4

Years on list

14

HQ location

Boston

Employees

16,000

Job openings (as of February 2019)

-

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$6,300

Year founded

2002

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

26

Website

http://www.bcg.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Unlimited sick days
Fully-paid sabbaticals
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Sick days for part-timers
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-2%
# of job applicants-
Avg. # of applicants per opening51
# New graduates hired-
