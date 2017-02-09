BayCare Health System

This not-for-profit health care system goes “above and beyond” when it comes to care and compassion— from throwing proms for pediatric patients to stocking a closet with clothes for the homeless. It gives away millions in unreimbursed care each year and has an emergency fund for coworkers who feel like “we’re all family here.” Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Clearwater, Fla.
Employees
23,884
Job openings (as of February 2018)
2,187
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$3,676.751
Year founded
1997
Type of organization
Non-Profit
Number of work sites
340
Website