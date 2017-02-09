HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

65

BayCare Health System

This not-for-profit health care system goes “above and beyond” when it comes to care and compassion— from throwing proms for pediatric patients to stocking a closet with clothes for the homeless. It gives away millions in unreimbursed care each year and has an emergency fund for coworkers who feel like “we’re all family here.” Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Clearwater, Fla.

Employees

23,884

Job openings (as of February 2018)

2,187

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$3,676.751

Year founded

1997

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

340

Website

http://www.baycare.org
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities34%
% African-American/Black14%
% Asian6%
% Caucasian/White66%
% Hispanic/Latino10%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO25
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Clinical Pharmacists
Avg. base pay (salaried)$134,194
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$16,344
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$150,538
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth4%
# of job applicants105,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening9
FT voluntary turnover7%
Jobs filled internally48%
Jobs filled by referral24%
# New graduates hired547
