perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Baptist Health South Florida

25

Baptist Health South Florida

The largest healthcare organization has a “personalized feel” despite its scale and plenty of “opportunity for growth,” with state-of-the-art in-house learning tools. Nearly 20% of employees have worked there for more than 15 years. Investment in employees pays off — last year 75% of leadership positions were filled from within. It’s one of the “most diverse and inclusive” on the list and anti-bias training is a part of the interview process at this faith-based nonprofit.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

97

Years on list

18

HQ location

Coral Gables, Fla.

Employees

16,210

Job openings (as of February 2018)

1,116

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$2,376.142

Year founded

1960

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

85

Website

http://www.baptisthealth.net
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Medical facility at all locations
Diversity
% Minorities75%
% African-American/Black16%
% Asian4%
% Caucasian/White20%
% Hispanic/Latino55%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity5%
Paid Time Off
General PTO29
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Nurse Practitioner 1
Avg. base pay (salaried)$106,969
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$6,577
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$113,546
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants34,790
Avg. # of applicants per opening7
FT voluntary turnover13%
Jobs filled internally48%
Jobs filled by referral37%
# New graduates hired223
