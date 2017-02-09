Baptist Health South Florida

The largest healthcare organization has a “personalized feel” despite its scale and plenty of “opportunity for growth,” with state-of-the-art in-house learning tools. Nearly 20% of employees have worked there for more than 15 years. Investment in employees pays off — last year 75% of leadership positions were filled from within. It’s one of the “most diverse and inclusive” on the list and anti-bias training is a part of the interview process at this faith-based nonprofit.
Rank last year
97
Years on list
18
HQ location
Coral Gables, Fla.
Employees
16,210
Job openings (as of February 2018)
1,116
Industry
Health Care
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$2,376.142
Year founded
1960
Type of organization
Non-Profit
Number of work sites
85
