The largest company on the list by revenue, this banking giant still manages to foster a sense of camaraderie. Eligible parents may also receive childcare reimbursements of up to $240 a month.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Charlotte, N.C.
Employees
169,708
Job openings (as of February 2019)
7,500
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$110,584
Year founded
1874
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
4,400
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Bank of America
These 56 companies are on at least four of Fortune's 2018 rankings.
Must-read business news, delivered every morning.
Banking profits remained robust, but December’s volatility hurt bottom lines and analysts are keeping an eye on leveraged loans.
Yep, you can shop, but the post office is out.
The global economy gets a gut check—but don't sweat a recession, economists say.