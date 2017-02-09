Baker Donelson

“Employees trust our management,” says one person at this sprawling law firm, where it nonetheless feels like “competi- tion and rivalry do not exist.” The “extremely transparent” CEO, Ben Adams, shares internal annual reports, hosts a regular “Ask Ben” video series, and makes 30 trips a year to the firm’s far-flung offices.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
95
Years on list
9
HQ location
Memphis
Employees
1,484
Job openings (as of February 2018)
11
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$333.745
Year founded
1888
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
23
Website