HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Baker Donelson

96

Baker Donelson

“Employees trust our management,” says one person at this sprawling law firm, where it nonetheless feels like “competi- tion and rivalry do not exist.” The “extremely transparent” CEO, Ben Adams, shares internal annual reports, hosts a regular “Ask Ben” video series, and makes 30 trips a year to the firm’s far-flung offices.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

95

Years on list

9

HQ location

Memphis

Employees

1,484

Job openings (as of February 2018)

11

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$333.745

Year founded

1888

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

23

Website

http://www.bakerdonelson.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Student loan debt repayment
Diversity
% Minorities13%
% African-American/Black8%
% Asian2%
% Caucasian/White87%
% Hispanic/Latino2%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO30
# Sick days19
General PTO for part-timers30
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Associate
Avg. base pay (salaried)$131,550
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$4,237
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$135,787
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth11%
# of job applicants2,986
Avg. # of applicants per opening12
FT voluntary turnover9%
Jobs filled internally22%
Jobs filled by referral3%
# New graduates hired22
95
97
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.