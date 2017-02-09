HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

12

Baird

This global financial services giant defies industry stereotypes by encouraging employees to take time off and ensure their family comes first. Baird folks also have no time for divas: they make sure prospective hires treat everyone, including wait staff and receptionists, with proper respect. It’s a deal breaker if they don’t. How down to earth is this place? If someone does something particularly selfless, colleagues might say “very Baird.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

4

Years on list

15

HQ location

Milwaukee

Employees

3,224

Job openings (as of February 2018)

718

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$1,390.012

Year founded

1919

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

129

Website

http://www.rwbaird.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Compressed work weeks
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities7%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White92%
% Hispanic/Latino2%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO27
# Sick days-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Financial Analyst
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants37,257
Avg. # of applicants per opening52
FT voluntary turnover7%
Jobs filled internally22%
Jobs filled by referral24%
# New graduates hired85
