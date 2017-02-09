This global financial services giant defies industry stereotypes by encouraging employees to take time off and ensure their family comes first. Baird folks also have no time for divas: they make sure prospective hires treat everyone, including wait staff and receptionists, with proper respect. It’s a deal breaker if they don’t. How down to earth is this place? If someone does something particularly selfless, colleagues might say “very Baird.”
Rank last year
4
Years on list
15
HQ location
Milwaukee
Employees
3,224
Job openings (as of February 2018)
718
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$1,390.012
Year founded
1919
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
129
Website