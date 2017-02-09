HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

80

Autodesk

“Autodesk actually means it when they talk about work/life balance,” say staffers at the design software firm. That includes a six-week paid sabbatical every four years and no formal log of sick days for salaried employees (they just take what they need). Icing on the cake? Many staffers can bring their dogs to the office.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

71

Years on list

10

HQ location

San Rafael, Calif.

Employees

3,586

Job openings (as of February 2018)

330

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$2,031

Year founded

1982

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

32

Website

http://www.autodesk.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities29%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian20%
% Caucasian/White68%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO26
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Project/Program Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)$140,916
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$19,932
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$160,848
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth-3%
# of job applicants37,989
Avg. # of applicants per opening46
FT voluntary turnover7%
Jobs filled internally23%
Jobs filled by referral16%
# New graduates hired78

