“Autodesk actually means it when they talk about work/life balance,” say staffers at the design software firm. That includes a six-week paid sabbatical every four years and no formal log of sick days for salaried employees (they just take what they need). Icing on the cake? Many staffers can bring their dogs to the office.
Rank last year
71
Years on list
10
HQ location
San Rafael, Calif.
Employees
3,586
Job openings (as of February 2018)
330
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$2,031
Year founded
1982
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
32
Website
News about Autodesk
Humans can just get more "human-centric" jobs.
Leading designers, academics and CEOs will speak on topics from design thinking to public policy.
Electricians may get some help from artificial intelligence.