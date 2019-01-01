HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

70

Atlassian

Collaboration soft­ware developer Atlassian takes openness with employees to new heights. In addition to weekly live-streamed town meetings, the company publishes its strategy internally so any employee can comment, ask questions, or make suggestions. Corporate-speak is discouraged, with company slogans including “No BS” and “Don’t #@!% the customer.”

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

San Francisco

Employees

1,500

Job openings (as of February 2019)

277

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$874

Year founded

2002

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

-

Website

http://www.atlassian.com
Perks
offers
100% health coverage
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities-
% African-American/Black-
% Asian-
% Caucasian/White-
% Hispanic/Latino-
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races-
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers3
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$11,000
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$167,000
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth37%
# of job applicants8,562
Avg. # of applicants per opening12
# New graduates hired7

News about Atlassian

The Best Investing Advice for 2019 From Fortune’s Experts

Read More →
What Slack Is Doing to Connect With More Businesses

It wants businesses and coders to take more "actions."

Read More →
Box CEO Aaron Levie Wants to Talk About Dropbox's Planned IPO

He wants Wall Street to understand the differences between the two companies with similar names.

Read More →
Facebook Just Upgraded its Slack Competitor Chat App

Company says 30,000 organization use its Workplace service.

Read More →
Microsoft Plans to Kill Skype for Business in Favor of Teams

Out with the old, in with the new workplace software.

Read More →
