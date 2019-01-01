Collaboration software developer Atlassian takes openness with employees to new heights. In addition to weekly live-streamed town meetings, the company publishes its strategy internally so any employee can comment, ask questions, or make suggestions. Corporate-speak is discouraged, with company slogans including “No BS” and “Don’t #@!% the customer.”
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
San Francisco
Employees
1,500
Job openings (as of February 2019)
277
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$874
Year founded
2002
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
-
Website
