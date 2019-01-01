HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Atlantic Health System

87

Atlantic Health System

Tuition reimbursement and 29 days of paid time off, plus coworkers that “give 110%,” are just a few reasons this health care company boasts one of the lowest turnover rates on the list.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

74

Years on list

11

HQ location

Morristown, N.J.

Employees

12,864

Job openings (as of February 2019)

830

Industry

Health Care

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$2,601

Year founded

1996

Type of organization

Non-Profit

Number of work sites

21

Website

http://www.atlantichealth.org
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Medical facility at all locations
Diversity
% Minorities39%
% African-American/Black16%
% Asian11%
% Caucasian/White61%
% Hispanic/Latino11%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO29
# Sick days9
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers9
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Manager
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth4%
# of job applicants124,441
Avg. # of applicants per opening23
# New graduates hired74
