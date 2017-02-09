HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of American Fidelity

59

American Fidelity Assurance

At this supplemental benefits provider, there’s a team whose sole purpose is to solicit employees’ business ideas, suggestions, and pitches—and then put them into action. Workers praise the company’s willingness to hear even “outspoken” criticisms and tout “special treats” like “food truck days” and parties on “bonus day.”

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

89

Years on list

12

HQ location

Oklahoma City

Employees

1,826

Job openings (as of February 2018)

387

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$1,115

Year founded

1960

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

27

Website

http://www.americanfidelity.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities23%
% African-American/Black8%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White77%
% Hispanic/Latino7%
% Native American/Alaska Native2%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO40
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sales
Avg. base pay (salaried)$49,426
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$60,112
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$109,538
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth4%
# of job applicants24,500
Avg. # of applicants per opening58
FT voluntary turnover6%
Jobs filled internally39%
Jobs filled by referral35%
# New graduates hired4
58
60
