American Fidelity Assurance

At this supplemental benefits provider, there’s a team whose sole purpose is to solicit employees’ business ideas, suggestions, and pitches—and then put them into action. Workers praise the company’s willingness to hear even “outspoken” criticisms and tout “special treats” like “food truck days” and parties on “bonus day.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
89
Years on list
12
HQ location
Oklahoma City
Employees
1,826
Job openings (as of February 2018)
387
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$1,115
Year founded
1960
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
27