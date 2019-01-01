American Fidelity Assurance Company

Little perks are a big deal at this benefits provider. Even before day one, new hires are showered with fresh-baked cookies and swag. On the job, employees enjoy lunches with senior management, a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, and regular chances to win prizes. Relocation services, telecommuting, and flex schedules also make this a popular workplace for parents.
Rank last year
59
Years on list
13
HQ location
Oklahoma City
Employees
1,841
Job openings (as of February 2019)
70
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$1,300
Year founded
1976
Type of organization
Private
Number of work sites
27