55

American Fidelity Assurance Company

Little perks are a big deal at this benefits provider. Even before day one, new hires are showered with fresh-baked cookies and swag. On the job, employees enjoy lunches with senior management, a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, and regular chances to win prizes. Relocation services, telecommuting, and flex schedules also make this a popular workplace for parents.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

59

Years on list

13

HQ location

Oklahoma City

Employees

1,841

Job openings (as of February 2019)

70

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$1,300

Year founded

1976

Type of organization

Private

Number of work sites

27

Website

http://www.americanfidelity.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities23%
% African-American/Black8%
% Asian3%
% Caucasian/White77%
% Hispanic/Latino7%
% Native American/Alaska Native2%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races3%
% Unknown ethnicity-
Paid Time Off
General PTO40
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Sales
Avg. base pay (salaried)$49,931
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$71,027
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$120,958
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth1%
# of job applicants31,548
Avg. # of applicants per opening71
# New graduates hired2
54
56
