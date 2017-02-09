Alston & Bird

This national law firm may excel in hard- nosed fields like litigation and tax law, but its culture is remarkably “fun” and “supportive.” On top of up to seven weeks of paid time off, family-friendly perks include on-site day care, subsidized at- home sitters, and even firm-paid breast milk shipping programs in the event of work travel. Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
65
Years on list
19
HQ location
Atlanta, Ga.
Employees
1,627
Job openings (as of February 2018)
16
Industry
Professional Services
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$730.579
Year founded
1893
Type of organization
Partnership
Number of work sites
9
Website