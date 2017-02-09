HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Alston & Bird

79

Alston & Bird

This national law firm may excel in hard- nosed fields like litigation and tax law, but its culture is remarkably “fun” and “supportive.” On top of up to seven weeks of paid time off, family-friendly perks include on-site day care, subsidized at- home sitters, and even firm-paid breast milk shipping programs in the event of work travel. Read Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

65

Years on list

19

HQ location

Atlanta, Ga.

Employees

1,627

Job openings (as of February 2018)

16

Industry

Professional Services

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$730.579

Year founded

1893

Type of organization

Partnership

Number of work sites

9

Website

http://www.alston.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities29%
% African-American/Black15%
% Asian6%
% Caucasian/White69%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity2%
Paid Time Off
General PTO34
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)associate attorney
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants16,783
Avg. # of applicants per opening128
FT voluntary turnover5%
Jobs filled internally12%
Jobs filled by referral18%
# New graduates hired57
78
80
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.