Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

“I have won the employer lottery,” says one staffer at this 122-year-old insurer. Monthly employee awards ceremonies, college scholarship giveaways for children of staff, and even one-on-one time with the CEO make people “feel like [our] work really does matter.” (The on-campus putting green helps too.) Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
100
Years on list
7
HQ location
Golden Valley, Minn.
Employees
1,868
Job openings (as of February 2018)
33
Industry
Financial Services & Insurance
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$13,100
Year founded
1896
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
1
Website
