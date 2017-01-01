HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

40

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

“I have won the employer lottery,” says one staffer at this 122-year-old insurer. Monthly employee awards ceremonies, college scholarship giveaways for children of staff, and even one-on-one time with the CEO make people “feel like [our] work really does matter.” (The on-campus putting green helps too.) Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

100

Years on list

7

HQ location

Golden Valley, Minn.

Employees

1,868

Job openings (as of February 2018)

33

Industry

Financial Services & Insurance

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$13,100

Year founded

1896

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

1

Website

http://www.allianzlife.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities12%
% African-American/Black4%
% Asian5%
% Caucasian/White88%
% Hispanic/Latino1%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races1%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO32
# Sick days20
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers20
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Internal Sales Consultant II ALFS
Avg. base pay (salaried)$48,000
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$20,000
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$68,000
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth4%
# of job applicants7,659
Avg. # of applicants per opening13
FT voluntary turnover8%
Jobs filled internally38%
Jobs filled by referral27%
# New graduates hired97

39
41
