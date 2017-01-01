HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

82

Alliance Data Systems

This marketing services firm boasts a corporate culture where employees’ “opinions or ideas” are “openly encouraged and considered.” And its humanitarian efforts, like the $3.5 million it gave to food banks in 2016, show it “puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to community involvement.”Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

Plano, Texas

Employees

15,541

Job openings (as of February 2018)

901

Industry

Advertising & Marketing

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$7,719

Year founded

1996

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

56

Website

http://www.alliancedata.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities34%
% African-American/Black14%
% Asian8%
% Caucasian/White65%
% Hispanic/Latino9%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO20
# Sick days20
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Developer
Avg. base pay (salaried)$99,334
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)$1,032
Total pay for most common job (salaried)$100,366
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth5%
# of job applicants225,244
Avg. # of applicants per opening29
FT voluntary turnover15%
Jobs filled internally26%
Jobs filled by referral24%
# New graduates hired760

