This marketing services firm boasts a corporate culture where employees’ “opinions or ideas” are “openly encouraged and considered.” And its humanitarian efforts, like the $3.5 million it gave to food banks in 2016, show it “puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to community involvement.”Read Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
Plano, Texas
Employees
15,541
Job openings (as of February 2018)
901
Industry
Advertising & Marketing
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$7,719
Year founded
1996
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
56
Website
News about Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data's Ed Heffernan is credited for keeping the company afloat and optimistic in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
As memories of the Great Recession fade, Ed Heffernan thinks that customers are finally comfortable with spending again.
