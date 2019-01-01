HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Adobe

22

Adobe

Adobe is designing a more equitable workplace: “We have gone from an occasionally uncomfortable place to work to a place where I feel fully supported as a woman,” says one employee. The Women’s Executive Shadow Program is helping develop female leaders, while bonuses here take collaboration (not just individual achievement) into account.

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

26

Years on list

19

HQ location

San Jose, Calif.

Employees

10,912

Job openings (as of February 2019)

2,500

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)

$9,030

Year founded

1982

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

16

Website

http://www.adobe.com
Perks
offers
Telecommuting
Subsidized childcare
Compressed work weeks
Fully-paid sabbaticals
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities35%
% African-American/Black2%
% Asian26%
% Caucasian/White57%
% Hispanic/Latino5%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity8%
Paid Time Off
General PTO-
# Sick days10
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers10
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)-
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth17%
# of job applicants320,097
Avg. # of applicants per opening-
# New graduates hired376

