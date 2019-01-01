Adobe is designing a more equitable workplace: “We have gone from an occasionally uncomfortable place to work to a place where I feel fully supported as a woman,” says one employee. The Women’s Executive Shadow Program is helping develop female leaders, while bonuses here take collaboration (not just individual achievement) into account.
Read Great Place to Work review here.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Rank last year
26
Years on list
19
HQ location
San Jose, Calif.
Employees
10,912
Job openings (as of February 2019)
2,500
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue, 2018 or most recent year ($M)
$9,030
Year founded
1982
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
16
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Adobe
These 56 companies are on at least four of Fortune's 2018 rankings.
This year is tracking 18.6% ahead of last year.
You're probably shopping right now, aren't you?
Female doctors make only 71 cents on every dollar paid to men.
Online sales are expected to hit $124.1 billion, a holiday record.