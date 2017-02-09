Wellness is the priority at this pharma giant, where “uplifting” work “changes peoples’ lives.” Thoughtful perks include a concierge service, a program for older workers to scale back on hours or responsibilities rather than fully retire, and adaptable schedules. “I couldn’t be more happy with the flexibility,” says one mother of three.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
New
HQ location
North Chicago, Ill.
Employees
13,222
Job openings (as of February 2018)
796
Industry
Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)
$25,638
Year founded
2013
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
24
Website
