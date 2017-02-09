HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

perks

also on other fortune lists

100 Best Companies to Work For

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of AbbVie

97

AbbVie

Wellness is the priority at this pharma giant, where “uplifting” work “changes peoples’ lives.” Thoughtful perks include a concierge service, a program for older workers to scale back on hours or responsibilities rather than fully retire, and adaptable schedules. “I couldn’t be more happy with the flexibility,” says one mother of three.

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Rank last year

-

Years on list

New

HQ location

North Chicago, Ill.

Employees

13,222

Job openings (as of February 2018)

796

Industry

Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Revenue, 2017 or most recent year ($M)

$25,638

Year founded

2013

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

24

Website

http://www.abbvie.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Subsidized on-site childcare
Compressed work weeks
On-site fitness/subsidized gym
On-site medical care facility
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Health insurance for part-timers
Sick days for part-timers
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Minorities30%
% African-American/Black5%
% Asian16%
% Caucasian/White68%
% Hispanic/Latino6%
% Native American/Alaska Native-
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-
% Two or more races2%
% Unknown ethnicity1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO29
# Sick daysUnlimited
General PTO for part-timers29
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Principal Research Scientist
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time and part-time job growth3%
# of job applicants67,301
Avg. # of applicants per opening31
FT voluntary turnover4%
Jobs filled internally40%
Jobs filled by referral29%
# New graduates hired26

News about AbbVie

Could a New Immunotherapy Medical Approach Break the Alzheimer's Drug Curse?

AbbVie and Alector hope to apply immunotherapy to dementia and Alzheimer's.

Read More →
Why the Biotech Market Has Come Roaring Back in 2017

Stocks are flourishing and IPOs abound.

Read More →
The FDA Just Approved the First Drug That Can Treat All Hepatitis C Strains in Just 8 Weeks

AbbVie's victory is bad news for rival biotech giant Gilead.

Read More →
Valeant's New CEO Joe Papa Has a $17 Billion Ultimatum

If he pulls it off, he will make more than all of his peers combined.

Read More →
An FDA Program Incentivizing Rare Disease Drugs Will Be Investigated for Abuses

A government watchdog will probe the orphan drug program.

Read More →
96
98
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.