The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Ethan Miller— Getty Images

39

Nvidia

Employees laud the ­“accessible” and “visionary” management at this IT company, where big dreams for artificial intelligence are backed by what workers say are strong ethics and integrity. Investors are happy too: The stock tripled in 2016. “We’re on the edge of tomorrow,” says one staffer. “Why wouldn’t I want to be part of this?”

Learn more in the Great Place to Work review here.

Rank last year

-

Years on list

2

HQ location

Santa Clara, Calif.

Total employees

9,431

Job openings (as of February 2017)

981

Industry

Information Technology

Revenue (2016 or most recent year)

$643.0 billion

Year founded

1993

Type of organization

Public

Number of work sites

13

Website

http://www.nvidia.com
Perks
offers
Unlimited sick days
Onsite fitness center
Telecommuting
Domestic partner benefits for same-sex couples
Non-discrimination policy includes sexual orientation
Sick days for part-timers
Health insurance for part-timers
PTO for volunteering
College tuition reimbursement
Diversity
% Women17%
% Minorities56%
% African-American/Black1%
% Asian51%
% Caucasian/White43%
% Hispanic/Latino3%
% Native American/Alaska Native< 1%
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander< 1%
% Two or more races< 1%
% Unknown ethnicity< 1%
Paid Time Off
General PTO100,000
Total PTO after 5 yearsUnlimited
# Sick daysUnlimited
Max hours PTO for volunteering-
General PTO for part-timers-
# Sick days for part-timers-
Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee)Confidential
Avg. base pay (salaried)-
Avg. extra compensation (salaried)-
Total pay for most common job (salaried)-
Most common job (for hourly employee)Confidential
Avg. base pay (hourly)-
Avg. extra compensation (hourly)-
Total pay for most common job (hourly)-
Avg. monthly rate for onsite childcare-
Hiring/Staffing (Past 12 Months)
Full-time job growth %3%
# of job applicants120,000
Avg. # of applicants per opening120
FT voluntary turnover6%
Jobs filled internally50
% Jobs filled by referral22
# New graduates hired102
Avg. college tuition reimbursed-
Training
Avg. # hours training (salaried workers)5
Avg. # hours training (hourly workers)5

38
40
