Employees laud the “accessible” and “visionary” management at this IT company, where big dreams for artificial intelligence are backed by what workers say are strong ethics and integrity. Investors are happy too: The stock tripled in 2016. “We’re on the edge of tomorrow,” says one staffer. “Why wouldn’t I want to be part of this?”
Learn more in the Great Place to Work review here.
Rank last year
-
Years on list
2
HQ location
Santa Clara, Calif.
Total employees
9,431
Job openings (as of February 2017)
981
Industry
Information Technology
Revenue (2016 or most recent year)
$643.0 billion
Year founded
1993
Type of organization
Public
Number of work sites
13
Website
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Nvidia
The computer chipmaker has yet to meet high expectations with new designs.
SenseTime Group has raised $600 million from Alibaba Group Holding and other investors.
This is your Data Sheet for Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Blame it on tech stocks -- again.
How a clever gimmick helped Adobe kickstart creative problem solving.
Videos about Nvidia
We whittled hundreds down to a list of 20.
We take a look at why certain companies drastically changed ranks on the Fortune 500.
The tech giant will join Google, Tesla, Uber and others in the race to build the best self-driving car.