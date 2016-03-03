WellStar Health System
100 Best Companies to Work For

To identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For, each year Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America.

Two-thirds of a company’s survey score is based on the results of the Trust Index Employee Survey, which is sent to a random sample of employees from each company. This survey asks questions related to employees’ attitudes about management’s credibility, overall job satisfaction, and camaraderie. The other third is based on responses to the Culture Audit, which includes detailed questions about pay and benefit programs and a series of open-ended questions about hiring practices, methods of internal communication, training, recognition programs, and diversity efforts.

Google/Alphabet is the No. 1 place to work for the seventh time in 10 years. Six newcomers include Veterans United at No. 30, Hilton Hotels at No. 56, and Slalom Consulting at No. 100. IKEA’s U.S. division returns to the list, along with GoDaddy and Sheetz.

Newcomer to our list, First American bills itself as “Guardians of the American Dream” by providing title insurance, settlement services and home warranties for the real estate industry from its more than 800 offices in the U.S. Every year, FA sponsors “Team Build” events, giving employees paid time off to participate in Habitat for Humanity and other housing-related charities. Philanthropic efforts align with the mission. One employee explains, “First American participates with Habitat for Humanity because we have some of the same beliefs. We want to see people get into homes who could normally not purchase homes.” Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Rank last year -
# of years on list New
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Year founded 1889
CEO/Top executive Dennis J. Gilmore
HQ location Santa Ana, California
Type of organization Public
Revenue (2015 or most recent year) $5.2 billion
Web address http://www.firstam.com
Total U.S. employees 11,241
Total employees outside the U.S. 5564
Full-time jobs added in last year 330
FT job growth in the past year 3%
Number of work sites 777

Perks
Company pays for 100% of healthcare costs
Offers health insurance to part-timers
Offers telecommuting
Offers job sharing
Offers onsite childcare
Offers compressed work weeks
Offers fully-paid sabbaticals
Onsite fitness center
Discounted gym memberships
Onsite medical care facility
Location of medical facility -
Offers college tuition reimbursement
Max tuition $2,000
Offers paid time off for volunteering
Max PTO for volunteering -

Diversity

 %
% Women 68
% Minorities 26
% African-American/Black 4.8
% Asian 7.5
% Caucasian/White 74
% Hispanic/Latino 11.2
% Native American/Alaska Native 0.6
% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 0.8
% Two or more races 1.3
Same-sex benefits
Non-discrimination policy

Paid Time Off (FT employees)
Holidays 9
Vacation -
Sick days -
General PTO 16
Total PTO after 5 years 21

Compensation
Most common job (for salaried employee) Sales Representative
Avg. base pay (salaried) $55193.55
Avg. extra compensation (salaried) $84911.19
Total pay (salaried position) $140104.74
Most common job (for hourly employee) Escrow Officer
Avg. base pay (hourly) $56329.01
Avg. extra compensation (hourly) $17172.74
Total pay (hourly position) $73501.75

Hiring/Staffing
# of job openings (as of Feb. 2016) 700
# of job applicants 66,152
Avg. # of applicants per opening 23
FT voluntary turnover 11%
# of jobs filled 2,295
Jobs filled internally 341
% of jobs filled by referral 25%
# new graduates hired -

Training
Avg. hours of training per year (for salaried employee) 12
Avg. hours of training per year (for hourly employee) 8

