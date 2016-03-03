First American

Methodology

To identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For, each year Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America.

Two-thirds of a company’s survey score is based on the results of the Trust Index Employee Survey, which is sent to a random sample of employees from each company. This survey asks questions related to employees’ attitudes about management’s credibility, overall job satisfaction, and camaraderie. The other third is based on responses to the Culture Audit, which includes detailed questions about pay and benefit programs and a series of open-ended questions about hiring practices, methods of internal communication, training, recognition programs, and diversity efforts.

To register for the 100 Best Companies to Work For list, which allows participation in all our Best Workplaces lists, including Millennials, Women, Diversity, and over a dozen additional lists, go to greatplacetowork.com/100Best.