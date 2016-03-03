First American
Newcomer to our list, First American bills itself as “Guardians of the American Dream” by providing title insurance, settlement services and home warranties for the real estate industry from its more than 800 offices in the U.S. Every year, FA sponsors “Team Build” events, giving employees paid time off to participate in Habitat for Humanity and other housing-related charities. Philanthropic efforts align with the mission. One employee explains, “First American participates with Habitat for Humanity because we have some of the same beliefs. We want to see people get into homes who could normally not purchase homes.” Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|Rank last year
|-
|# of years on list
|New
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1889
|CEO/Top executive
|Dennis J. Gilmore
|HQ location
|Santa Ana, California
|Type of organization
|Public
|Revenue (2015 or most recent year)
|$5.2 billion
|Web address
|http://www.firstam.com
|Total U.S. employees
|11,241
|Total employees outside the U.S.
|5564
|Full-time jobs added in last year
|330
|FT job growth in the past year
|3%
|Number of work sites
|777
Perks
|Company pays for 100% of healthcare costs
|Offers health insurance to part-timers
|Offers telecommuting
|Offers job sharing
|Offers onsite childcare
|Offers compressed work weeks
|Offers fully-paid sabbaticals
|Onsite fitness center
|Discounted gym memberships
|Onsite medical care facility
|Location of medical facility
|-
|Offers college tuition reimbursement
|Max tuition
|$2,000
|Offers paid time off for volunteering
|Max PTO for volunteering
|-
Diversity
|%
|% Women
|68
|% Minorities
|26
|% African-American/Black
|4.8
|% Asian
|7.5
|% Caucasian/White
|74
|% Hispanic/Latino
|11.2
|% Native American/Alaska Native
|0.6
|% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|0.8
|% Two or more races
|1.3
|Same-sex benefits
|Non-discrimination policy
Paid Time Off (FT employees)
|Holidays
|9
|Vacation
|-
|Sick days
|-
|General PTO
|16
|Total PTO after 5 years
|21
Compensation
|Most common job (for salaried employee)
|Sales Representative
|Avg. base pay (salaried)
|$55193.55
|Avg. extra compensation (salaried)
|$84911.19
|Total pay (salaried position)
|$140104.74
|Most common job (for hourly employee)
|Escrow Officer
|Avg. base pay (hourly)
|$56329.01
|Avg. extra compensation (hourly)
|$17172.74
|Total pay (hourly position)
|$73501.75
Hiring/Staffing
|# of job openings (as of Feb. 2016)
|700
|# of job applicants
|66,152
|Avg. # of applicants per opening
|23
|FT voluntary turnover
|11%
|# of jobs filled
|2,295
|Jobs filled internally
|341
|% of jobs filled by referral
|25%
|# new graduates hired
|-
Training
|Avg. hours of training per year (for salaried employee)
|12
|Avg. hours of training per year (for hourly employee)
|8