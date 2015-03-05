Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
KPMG

100 Best Companies to Work For

  • E-mail
  • Tweet
  • Facebook
  • Linkedin

Sort By:

Filter

Methodology

To identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For, each year Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America.

Two-thirds of a company’s survey score is based on the results of the Trust Index Employee Survey, which is sent to a random sample of employees from each company. This survey asks questions related to employees’ attitudes about management’s credibility, overall job satisfaction, and camaraderie. The other third is based on responses to the Culture Audit, which includes detailed questions about pay and benefit programs and a series of open-ended questions about hiring practices, methods of internal communication, training, recognition programs, and diversity efforts. To nominate your company for the 2016 list, go to greatplacetowork.com/learn-what-it-takes

Filter by

Perks
100% Health Coverage
Telecommuting
Job sharing
Offers onsite childcare
Offers compressed work weeks
Paid sabbaticals
Onsite fitness center
Discounted gym memberships
Same-Sex Benefits
Tuition Reimbursed
Volunteer PTO
Insurance for Part-time
Onsite medical
Clear Filters
Apply
Close

This year’s list marks Fortune's 18th year of partnering with Great Place to Work. Google ranks No.1 for the sixth time, and 16 new companies make impressive debuts, including Acuity (No. 3), Twitter (No. 24), and Riot Games (No. 13).

See how companies made the list — and how you can apply
  1. Rank
  2. % Women
  3. % Minorities
  4. # New Graduates Hired
  5. # of job openings (as of Feb. 2015)

VIEW:

VIEW:

62.

CustomInk
Private

Courtesy of CustomInk

Dress code at this online T-shirt retailer is anything goes. Inkers enjoy benefits including a catered meal each week from a local restaurant, free massages and the annual “Inkademy Awards.” The Grand Prize winner gets a gift worth $1,000, and it’s often personalized—one year a big fan of the Cleveland Indians won and was treated to a trip to the team’s spring training.

Company Info
CEO/Top Executive Marc Katz
Rank last year -
# of years on list -
F500 Rank -
Industry Retail
Year founded 2000
Type of organization Private
Revenue (2014 or most recent year) $200 million
Web address http://www.customink.com
Total US employees 1113
Full-Time jobs added in last year 321
Number of work sites -

Perks
Offers compressed work weeks
Offers fully-paid sabbaticals
Offers paid time off for volunteering
Onsite fitness center
Discounted gym memberships
Onsite medical care facility
Offers college tuition reimbursement to employees

Diversity
% Women 52.65%
% Minorities 25.97%
% African-American 7.28%
% Asian 5.84%
% Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander 0.72%
% Caucasian or White 73.41%
% Hispanic/Latino 7.10%
% Native American/Alaska Native 0.27%
% Two or more races 4.76%
Same-Sex Benefits
Non-discrimination policy

Paid Time Off
Holidays 7
Vacation -
Sick days Set
General PTO 25

Compensation
Most common job (hourly) -
Avg. base pay (for hourly employee) -
Avg. extra comp. (for hourly employee) -
Most common job (salaried) -
Avg. base pay (for salaried employee) -
Avg. extra comp (for salaried employee) -

Hiring/Staffing
FT voluntary turnover 15.00%
# of job applicants 20464
Avg. # of applicants per opening 35
# of jobs filled 585
Jobs filled internally 92
% of jobs filled by referral 34.00%
# new graduates hired 110
# of job openings (as of Feb. 2015) 88
Read the Great Rated! review

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com