CustomInk
Private
Dress code at this online T-shirt retailer is anything goes. Inkers enjoy benefits including a catered meal each week from a local restaurant, free massages and the annual “Inkademy Awards.” The Grand Prize winner gets a gift worth $1,000, and it’s often personalized—one year a big fan of the Cleveland Indians won and was treated to a trip to the team’s spring training.
|
Company Info
|CEO/Top Executive
|Marc Katz
|Rank last year
|-
|# of years on list
|-
|F500 Rank
|-
|Industry
|Retail
|Year founded
|2000
|Type of organization
|Private
|Revenue (2014 or most recent year)
|$200 million
|Web address
|http://www.customink.com
|Total US employees
|1113
|Full-Time jobs added in last year
|321
|Number of work sites
|-
|
Perks
|Offers compressed work weeks
|Offers fully-paid sabbaticals
|Offers paid time off for volunteering
|Onsite fitness center
|Discounted gym memberships
|Onsite medical care facility
|Offers college tuition reimbursement to employees
|
Diversity
|% Women
|52.65%
|% Minorities
|25.97%
|% African-American
|7.28%
|% Asian
|5.84%
|% Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander
|0.72%
|% Caucasian or White
|73.41%
|% Hispanic/Latino
|7.10%
|% Native American/Alaska Native
|0.27%
|% Two or more races
|4.76%
|Same-Sex Benefits
|Non-discrimination policy
|
Paid Time Off
|Holidays
|7
|Vacation
|-
|Sick days
|Set
|General PTO
|25
|
Compensation
|Most common job (hourly)
|-
|Avg. base pay (for hourly employee)
|-
|Avg. extra comp. (for hourly employee)
|-
|Most common job (salaried)
|-
|Avg. base pay (for salaried employee)
|-
|Avg. extra comp (for salaried employee)
|-
|
Hiring/Staffing
|FT voluntary turnover
|15.00%
|# of job applicants
|20464
|Avg. # of applicants per opening
|35
|# of jobs filled
|585
|Jobs filled internally
|92
|% of jobs filled by referral
|34.00%
|# new graduates hired
|110
|# of job openings (as of Feb. 2015)
|88