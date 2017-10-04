Tembo
Tembo is a data-driven educational consultancy that aids school districts, state departments of education, and other clients in defining, communicating, and driving school quality and equity. After working for the New York City Department of Education developing school accountability systems, David Stewart founded Tembo to make educational data “clear, accessible, and actionable.” Since 2010, his company hasn’t taken a penny in investment from anyone, but it’s still managed to be profitable every year. Stewart has instilled Tembo with a passionate culture that encourages team bonding and “constructive tension.“
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|349.17%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$2.61
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia
|Business Leader(s)
|David Stewart
|Title
|Founder and CEO