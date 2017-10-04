Team SI
Established in 2010, Team SI is a data-driven marketing firm whose designers, strategists, and data specialists create unique customer experiences for clients using digital and social media platforms. Team SI developed its own proprietary system called Doppio that pairs the most sophisticated aggregated and automated data analytics platform available with insights and instincts of their certified professional staff to optimize campaign effectiveness. It is a Google partner since 2012 and was named to Silicon Review’s 50 Innovative Companies to Watch list in 2016. Team SI is perhaps best known for coining the term “TraDigital,“ the art of blending traditional and digital marketing, which they build into each data-driven marketing plan. Team SI represents local, regional, and national clients in a variety of categories, including agriculture and equipment, healthcare, and higher education.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|921.32%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$8.63
|HQ Location
|Little Rock, Ariz.
|Business Leader(s)
|Tim Whitley
|Title
|President and Founder