SUPRA Office Solutions/EMSCO Scientific Enterprises
SUPRA is operated across two separate industries: the office products industry and the laboratory and research supply. It also works in the pharmaceutical industry by way of its acquisition of EMSCO. SUPRA was founded by four African-American males who had previous experience working in and aiding the vast growth of another office products company. SUPRA/EMSCO, is headquartered in Philadelphia, with a national customer base. Customers include small businesses, non-profits, schools, prestigious major universities, and Fortune 1000 customers over a cross section of industries. The four principals first credit God’s blessings for their growth and success. The company has contributed substantially over the years to a diversity of community causes. It is dedicated to national expansion and eventual international growth.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|3565.86%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$20.22
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia
|Business Leader(s)
|Lin Thomas, Ken Carter, Derrick Suswell, and Ismail Shahid
|Title
|Founders