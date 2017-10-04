Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki
Six years ago, Lauren Checki set out to create a law firm that would provide clients with all of the resources and advantages of a large firm, while maintaining the high-degree of personal attention typically only found in boutique firms. Started in a one-room office with only $14,000 in the bank, Checki and her partner Galen Hair quickly established a reputation for offering forward-thinking and unique solutions to legal problems while maintaining superior customer service. Today, Scott, Vicknair, Hair & Checki has matured into a mid-size law firm serving clients across the United States and internationally. As its growth continues, Lauren and Galen remain committed to putting clients first, as well as volunteerism and pro bono work within the New Orleans community.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|566.88%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$1.79
|HQ Location
|New Orleans
|Business Leader(s)
|Lauren E. Checki, Esq.; Galen Hair
|Title
|Partners and Cofounders