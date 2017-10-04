Sabre88
Robert Cottingham, Jr. launched Sabre88 in 2008 to provide consulting services to federal government clients. Since then, Sabre88 has established a solid reputation of reliable customer-oriented service in information technology, telecommunications, and financial services along with a host of other sectors. Cottingham plans to continue to expand the firm’s capabilities and lean on its strong recruiting program to continue providing the support that has set it apart from competitors.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|312.97%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$3.35
|HQ Location
|Newark, N.J.
|Business Leader(s)
|Robert Cottingham
|Title
|Chairman and CEO