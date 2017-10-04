Red’s Best
In the tumultuous world of commercial fishing, Red’s Best founder and CEO Jared Auerbach has found a winning formula: inject a dose of modern technology into a traditional industry. The company has scaled largely through the use of a technology that optimizes its unloading and aggregation of catch, and while the work can be grueling, Auerbach notes that the level of innovation has helped to foster a positive and optimistic work environment. Red’s Best has adopted a technology that tracks all the fish coming into a region and in the future hopes to connect those fish directly to the consumer, maximizing both freshness and efficiency.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|292.41%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$32.67
|HQ Location
|Boston
|Business Leader(s)
|Jared Auerbach
|Title
|Founder and CEO