Ocho Candy
Seeing a market opportunity for an organic candy bar, Denis Ring committed to making products that were delicious, organic, affordable, and fun. Denis wanted to democratize the organic confectionary market by making it easy for anyone to buy organic candy and feel good about it. Fast forward seven years, and Ocho Candy is one of the fastest-growing confection companies in North America. Two years ago, OCHO invested in a unique, high-tech European production line that increased capacity significantly. The company now sells organic products at major national grocery stores like Whole Foods, Kroger, Stop and Shop, Costco, and Star Market. Located in inner-city Oakland, Ocho Candy hires locally to support the community and is committed to staying in the neighborhood.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|3041.83%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$4.81
|HQ Location
|Oakland, Calif.
|Business Leader(s)
|Denis Ring
|Title
|Founder