LEEP Forward
Lorell Marin established LEEP Forward, a pediatric clinic, after working in education and early intervention and realizing there was a gap in care for children with special needs between the ages of three and five. In addition to its collaborative therapeutic preschool, LEEP Forward has become a one-stop facility providing speech, occupational, developmental, and mental health services for youth from birth to their teen years. Marin says that what sets her clinic apart is its high level of specialization and the continuous training and education her staff members receive. Parents are always included as members of the team and are provided special training as well. LEEP Forward is expanding to include a K-3 independent school this coming year (Quantum LEEP), and has already added programming at satellite sites around the city, as well as sensory baby classes, teen camps, and one-of-a-kind summer camps that allow kids to explore the city.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|394.71%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$3.57
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Business Leader(s)
|Lorell Marin
|Title
|Executive Director and Founder