Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC)founded by Harvard Business School Professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2016, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2011 and 2015.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners in 2016 were Staples, Chevron, JumpStart, Kaiser Permanente, New York City Department of Small Business Services, and World Business Chicago. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone, PC.

From an organic candy shop in Oakland, Calif. to a towing company based in Texas, there’s a wide swath of businesses thriving in America’s urban centers and creating jobs where they are needed most. Here are this year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC).

17.

LEEP Forward

Lorell Marin established LEEP Forward, a pediatric clinic, after working in education and early intervention and realizing there was a gap in care for children with special needs between the ages of three and five. In addition to its collaborative therapeutic preschool, LEEP Forward has become a one-stop facility providing speech, occupational, developmental, and mental health services for youth from birth to their teen years. Marin says that what sets her clinic apart is its high level of specialization and the continuous training and education her staff members receive. Parents are always included as members of the team and are provided special training as well. LEEP Forward is expanding to include a K-3 independent school this coming year (Quantum LEEP), and has already added programming at satellite sites around the city, as well as sensory baby classes, teen camps, and one-of-a-kind summer camps that allow kids to explore the city.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 394.71%
2015 Revenues ($M) $3.57
HQ Location Chicago
Business Leader(s) Lorell Marin
Title Executive Director and Founder

