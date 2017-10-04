Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
When Sammy Mandell opened Greenville Avenue Pizza Company in 2007, he thought the restaurant’s proximity to a popular nightlife area would be a major factor driving clients to his business. In 2010, however, he had to rethink his business strategy as the entire area was slated for redevelopment with construction literally reaching his restaurants driveway. Mandell persevered through this setback and the concurrent recession by refocusing on his delivery service and branding. Today, the neighborhood is booming, and Mandell’s hard work has paid off. The company is now becoming one of the highest grossing independent pizzerias in the country. Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is opening a second location in 2017, and Mandell hopes to open seven more in the next few years to take on the independent market.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|286.41%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$2.50
|HQ Location
|Dallas
|Business Leader(s)
|Sammy Mandell
|Title
|Owner