Creative Business Solutions
Our people, excellence in execution, customer satisfaction, and integrity are the core values that govern how CBS conducts business and establishes relationships with employees, strategic partners, and valued customers. CBS is a national award-winning management and information technology firm that was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. CEO and Founder Robert Palmer seeks to engage professionals, including military veterans, interested in applying their skills in one of CBS’ five core capability areas: financial management, program and project management, acquisition lifecycle management, logistics and operations management, and information technology (IT). As the company continues to grow, the CBS leadership team is focusing on supporting customers’ IT requirements such as cybersecurity, collaborative environments, and web capabilities.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|636.32%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$23.45
|HQ Location
|Washington
|Business Leader(s)
|Robert C. Palmer
|Title
|CEO