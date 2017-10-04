City Constructors
After returning from active duty in the military, Bryson Reaume cofounded City Constructors in 2003 mainly to handle one large project in downtown Los Angeles. In only 24 months, City Constructors went from a team of two people working on a single project to a core group of 60 working on multiple projects across the city. Due to the recession, the firm cut back in size, but this “blessing in disguise” helped it solidify its position in L.A.’s construction industry. Now, it works to provide integrated project delivery from the design stage to completion and has worked on the development of many iconic buildings, such as the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|413.58%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$26.75
|HQ Location
|Los Angeles
|Business Leader(s)
|Bryson Reaume
|Title
|President and CEO