Anytime Labor KCMetro
LaborMax Staffing’s aim is to change the lives of people by putting them back to work. This full-service temp and direct-hire staffing agency employed over 2,180 economically-disadvantaged individuals in 2016 alone, and under the leadership of Al Balloqui, the company has expanded to four branches in just five years and looks to continue its impact and growth throughout the Kansas City area. LaborMax Staffing prides itself on a family-like culture and its generous provision of transportation for employees to job sites, with same-day pay available.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|317.41%
|2015 Revenues ($M)
|$3.56
|HQ Location
|Kansas City, Kans.
|Business Leader(s)
|Alfred Balloqui
|Title
|Owner and Director of Operations