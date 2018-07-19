7
Xu Li, 36
Cofounder and CEO, SenseTime
Imaginechina
The first unicorn to emerge from Hong Kong, SenseTime—often referred to as the world’s most valuable A.I. startup, with its valuation of $4.5 billion—was founded in 2014 by a group of academics at Hong Kong University. They brought in Xu, a Ph.D. in computer science with expertise in computer vision, to commercialize the idea. Xu has led SenseTime to the forefront of facial recognition tech, providing solutions for surveillance systems—the Chinese government is a big customer—as well as more than 700 corporate clients.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|NEW