9
Whitney Wolfe Herd, 29
Founder and CEO, Bumble
Jeff Vespa—Getty Images
When is a dating app more than a dating app? When it’s Bumble, Wolfe Herd’s startup turned cultural phenomenon. The woman-first swipe app has acquired some 34 million registered users and an estimated $100 million in revenue since its 2014 launch, turning Wolfe Herd into a feminist business icon. Not that it’s been a smooth ride—Bumble and arch rival Match Group are suing each other, and Facebook’s getting into the market. But Wolfe Herd’s star keeps rising: She recently joined the board of Imagine Entertainment.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|NEW