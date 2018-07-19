3
Wang Xing, 39
Cofounder and CEO, Meituan-Dianping
Ni yanqiang— Imaginechina
Wang attempted Twitter-, Facebook-, and Friendster-like startups, but none were as successful as the Groupon inspired fi rm he launched in 2010, now one of the largest “unicorns” with a valuation of $30 billion. Its 2015 merger with Dianping added meal delivery, hotel bookings, movie tickets, and more, a combination Wang has called “Amazon for services.” This year he added bike-sharing to that list with the acquisition of China phenom Mobike; now the company is gearing up for a $60 billion IPO.
