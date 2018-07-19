22
Vitalik Buterin, 24
Creator, Ethereum
Julie Glassberg
Buterin describes his open-source blockchain platform Ethereum as a Òworld computer.Ó The skinny visionaryÕs experiment, which began as a white paper, now has a market valuation of $48 billion, making it the second-most-valuable crypto network next to Bitcoin. Ethereum caught a lucky break this year when the SEC said it would not regulate Ether, the networkÕs native coin, as a security. Rumor has it Google recently tried to hire Buterin to lead its own whispered crypto endeavors, but he declined.
