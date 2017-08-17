10
Vitalik Buterin, 23
Creator, Ethereum
Photograph by Julie Glassberg for Fortune
Vitalik Buterin is the boy genius behind Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable cryptocurrency network behind Bitcoin. The twiggy, Russia-born software developer is arguably as successful an entrepreneur as Evan Spiegel or Brian Chesky. His visionary project has rocketed to a market cap of nearly $30 billion—as high as the private valuations Airbnb and Snapchat achieved—from $1 billion a year ago, when Fortune first placed him on its 40 under 40 list.
