Tristan Walker, 33
After creating a sensation a few years ago with Bevel, a line of shaving items for black men that reduces razor bumps, serial entrepreneur Walker is back with Form, a line of shampoos, conditioners, and other products aimed at a wide array of hair textures. Walker & Co. Brands, seeking to fill a segment overlooked by major consumer-goods product makers — people of color — landed Sephora as Form’s retail partner, enabling it to burnish its beauty credentials and move past the one-size-fits-all approach of the category. Says Walker: “Hair care just hasn’t changed for 20 years.”
