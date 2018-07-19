35
Tristan Harris, 33
Cofounder, Center for Humane Technology
Put down your phone. Go outside. Do something else. This is the gospel that Harris, a modern-day Neil Postman, preaches. Formerly Google’s resident “design ethicist,” he left after becoming disillusioned with the ways tech companies prey on people’s time and attention. Then he single-handedly kicked off an international conversation about digital distraction and app addiction with his viral writings and talks. In January, Mark Zuckerberg co-opted Harris’s signature phrase, “Time well spent,” as a design goal for Facebook.
