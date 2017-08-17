11
Tobias Lütke, 37
CEO and founder, Shopify
Courtesy of Shopify
Anyone who regularly shops online likely uses the product Lütke has spent a third of his life building. Since he launched his e-commerce platform out of an Ottawa coffee shop in 2006, the low-key German-born programmer has fought to give Shopify’s 500,000 merchants all of the attention. After the company’s IPO the stock has increased by more than 100% to land at a nearly $10 billion market cap. Now, with year-over-year revenue up 75% in the second quarter, it might be Lütke’s turn to step into the spotlight.
