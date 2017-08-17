24
Susan Fowler, 26
Editor-in-chief, Increment Magazine
Courtesy of O'Reilly Conferences
It was the blog post that touched off one of the most significant sea changes in the tech industry in years. Fowler’s missive, “Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber,” about the sexual harassment she experienced at the ride-sharing giant, prompted CEO Travis Kalanick to apologize and then step down. Soon, other women across the Valley were going public with their own stories of unprofessional conduct (more resignations followed). These days, Fowler is editing Stripe’s new quarterly publication, aimed at engineers.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|NEW