34
Stephanie Lampkin, 33
Founder and CEO, Blendoor
Slaven Vlasic—Getty Images
Lampkin was a full-stack web developer by 15 and holds degrees from Stanford and MIT. But that wasn’t enough to get her in the door at Google. With its 55,000 employees and only a handful of black women in tech roles, Lampkin thought … bias? So she founded Blendoor to help tech companies eliminate bias in hiring. Clients include Salesforce, Google, and Airbnb. Blendoor also publishes the BlendScore report, a revealing datadriven ranking of the diversity strength of 160 companies.
