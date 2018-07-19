27
Sonia Cheng, 37
CEO, Rosewood Hotel Group
Courtesy of Rosewood Hotel Group
When the Harvard grad and ex–investment banker became CEO in 2011, the then Dallas-based, highend hotel outfit ran 19 properties, mostly in the Americas. Today it claims 61—with 25 more in the works—ranging from bespoke outposts in Beijing, London, and Luang Prabang to Silicon Valley’s Sand Hill Road. Cheng’s fingerprints are all over these sites and the explosive growth. It may be the family business—Rosewood was bought by the conglomerate founded by her late grandfather—but the vision is all hers.
