35
Ryan Cohen, 32
CEO, Chewy
C.M. Guerrero—Miami Herald/TNS/Alamy Live News
At just 31, Cohen has already made history. He dropped out of college to build Chewy, alongside cofounder Michael Day, and quietly built the Florida-based online pet retailer into one of the fastest-growing e-commerce websites in the world. At first ignored by VCs, Chewy drew the notice of the Valley once it started smashing growth targets. Besides the millions in funding, Chewy raked in nearly $900 million in revenue last year, and in April sold the company to PetSmart for $3.35 billion in the largest e-commerce acquisition of all time.
