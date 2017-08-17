38
Rishi Shah and Shradha Agarwal, 31, 32
CEO; President, Outcome Health
Whitten Sabbatini — The New York Times/Redux
This more than 10-year-old health-tech firm, helmed by CEO Shah — a college dropout — and president Agarwal, raised the kind of money that unicorns dream about earlier this year, bringing in over $500 million at a valuation of more than $5 billion. Outcome says it has already outfitted more than 40,000 doctor’s offices with touch screens and tablets that can deliver meditation apps, relevant medical information, and (of course) advertising to patients.
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|NEW