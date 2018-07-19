Rihanna, 30
Last fall, The Barbadian singer launched a much-anticipated cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, a collection that included 40 shades with a wide array of deeper tones. The venture went well beyond the standard celebrity brand extension and became not just a financial success, reportedly pulling in $100 million in its first 40 days, but also a social statement, with the darker shades selling out in many outlets and mainstream brands following with their own more complete ranges. Time named it one of 2017’s best inventions. In May she released a lingerie brand that caters to all body types and sizes.
