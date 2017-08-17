28
Philip Krim, 34
CEO and cofounder, Casper
Benjamin Lowy for Fortune
|1
|Emmanuel Macron
|39
|President of France
|-
|2
|Mark Zuckerberg
|33
|CEO and founder
|3
|Cheng Wei and Jean Liu
|35, 39
|Cofounders
|Didi Chuxing
|4
|Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, Joe Gebbia
|35, 34, 35
|CEO; Cofounders
|Airbnb
|5
|Leo Varadkar
|38
|Prime Minister of Ireland
|-
|6
|John and Patrick Collison
|27, 28
|Cofounders
|Stripe
|7
|Serena Williams
|35
|Living tennis legend
|-
|8
|John Zimmer and Logan Green
|33, 33
|Cofounders
|Lyft
|9
|Daniel Schwartz
|36
|CEO
|Restaurant Brands
|10
|Brian Armstrong
|34
|CEO
|Coinbase
|10
|Vitalik Buterin
|23
|Creator
|Ethereum
|11
|Tobias Lütke
|37
|CEO and founder
|Shopify
|12
|Adam Neumann
|38
|CEO and cofounder
|WeWork
|13
|Daniel Ek
|34
|CEO and founder
|Spotify
|14
|Ben Silbermann
|34
|CEO and cofounder
|15
|Pei-Chun Tsai
|37
|CEO
|Pou Chen Group
|16
|Geraldine Buckingham
|39
|Global head of corporate strategy
|BlackRock
|17
|Kevin Hart
|38
|Comedian and mogul
|HartBeat Productions
|18
|Jared Cohen and Yasmin Green
|35, 35
|President; Director of R&D
|Google's Jigsaw team
|19
|Drew Houston
|34
|CEO and cofounder
|Dropbox
|20
|Hu Weiwei and Xia Yiping
|35, 36
|Cofounders
|Mobike
|21
|Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy
|27, 29
|CEO; CTO
|Snap
|22
|Katrina Lake
|34
|CEO and founder
|Stitch Fix
|23
|Conor Flynn
|37
|CEO
|Kimco Realty
|24
|Susan Fowler
|26
|Editor-in-chief
|Increment Magazine
|25
|Seth Moulton
|38
|Member of Congress
|-
|25
|Elise Stefanik
|33
|Member of Congress
|-
|26
|Dmitri Alperovitch
|35
|CTO and cofounder
|Crowdstrike
|27
|Divya Nag
|26
|Special projects, responsible for CareKit and ResearchKit
|Apple
|28
|Philip Krim
|34
|CEO and cofounder
|Casper
|29
|Chance the Rapper
|24
|Musician and rule breaker
|-
|30
|Bryan Sheffield
|39
|CEO and founder
|Parsley Energy
|31
|Amber Baldet
|35
|Executive director and blockchain program lead
|J.P. Morgan
|32
|Ernie Garcia, Ryan Keeton, and Ben Huston
|35, 39, 34
|CEO; cofounders
|Carvana
|33
|Tristan Walker
|33
|CEO and founder
|Walker & Co.
|34
|Michelle Zatlyn
|38
|COO and cofounder
|Cloudflare
|35
|Ryan Cohen
|32
|CEO
|Chewy
|36
|Julia Hartz
|37
|CEO
|Eventbrite
|37
|Helmy Eltoukhy and Amirali Talasaz
|31, 38
|CEO; Cofounder
|Guardant Health
|38
|Rishi Shah and Shradha Agarwal
|31, 32
|CEO; President
|Outcome Health
|39
|Emily Weiss
|32
|CEO and founder
|Glossier
|40
|Leila Janah
|31
|CEO and founder
|Samasource
