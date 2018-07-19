26
Dave Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal, 37, 37
Cofounders and Co-CEOs, Warby Parker
Courtesy of Warby Parker
Inspired by a lost pair of glasses and a grad school budget, Blumenthal and Gilboa, along with two other cofounders, started the socially conscious and affordable eyewear company in 2010 while studying at the University of Pennsylvania. The “try before you buy” idea took off, and their direct-to-consumer model pioneered an enduring retail wave; the duo now steer a billion-dollar brand that has raised more than $300 million. Through their “buy one, give one” model, Warby has donated more than a million pairs of glasses to the needy.
