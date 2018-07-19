37
Nate Nanzer, 39
Commissioner, Overwatch League
Jay P. Morgan—Courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment
The California native is on the front lines of the world of e-sports. Under Nanzer’s supervision, Overwatch League began its inaugural season in January, and already the multiplayer, first-person shooter game is game company Activision Blizzard’s fastest-growing franchise, with revenues of over $1 billion. By integrating existing e-sports organizations with traditional sports owners, Nanzer has helped the league secure 12 permanent franchises around the world—and hopes to take it to continental Europe and the Middle East next season.
