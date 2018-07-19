Mark Zuckerberg, 34
The unsinkable Zuckerberg got through countless controversies this year, a maelstrom that would have capsized just about any other CEO. And yet despite privacy scandals galore, Russian dezinformatsiya run amok, and Zuck’s being hauled in to testify before U.S. and EU lawmakers, Facebook continues to soak up billions in online advertising revenues, sending the stock ever higher. In July its founder surpassed Warren Buff ett to become the world’s third-richest person. Still, the CEO faces ongoing fallout from the biggest missteps in the company’s history, along with an even graver threat: that younger users now view Facebook as the social network for their parents.
40 Under 40
List Debut
|2009